COTTONWOOD — Bad weather forecast for Tuesday, April 19, nudged organizers to hold the first of Prairie’s 2022 home track meets a day earlier than planned, and nine teams turned out April 18. Kendrick and Logos (Moscow) attended, as did Salmon River, as the meet drew competitors from across North Central Idaho.
Prairie posted five first-place boys finishes, as well as wins in the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The 4x100 crew of Jesse Cronan, Noah Geis, TJ Hibbard and Zach Rambo finished in 48.9, just ahead of the 52.8 by Grangeville’s James Gortsema, Ashton Whitesides, Trenton Wren and Mark Boehmke, and Prairie’s 4x400 group of Bennie Elven, Matthew Wemhoff, Lee Forsmann and Geis beat out Genesee to win that one in 4:02.3.
Individual boys first placers included: for Prairie, Shane Hanson’s discus (134-3) and high jump (5-4), Zach Rambo’s long jump (17-7¼) and 200 (23.6) and Briggs Rambo’s 110 hurdles (22.0); and, for Grangeville, Ryan Detweiler’s 1600 (5:17.5) and 3200 (12:07.4), and Cutter Robinson’s shot put (41-7½).
On the girls side, Prairie’s Julia Rehder won the triple jump (27-8) and boosted two relays to first place. She, Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff won the 4x100 in 55.5, and the same foursome won the 4x400 in 4:44.3. Individually, Wemhoff set a new personal record in the 100 (second, 12.9).
Individually for Grangeville, Brittany Farmer won the 3200 (16:27.2), and, for Salmon River, Charlee Hollon won the pole vault (8-0).
Up next for Prairie is the Whitepine League Championships at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, in Kamiah, followed by another home meet at 3:30 p.m. April 26. Grangeville’s next meet is the annual Dave Mangum Invitational April 28 in Melba. Salmon River’s next is the April 26 meet at PHS, followed by May 3 in McCall.
