If you’ve seen Shawn Wolter play basketball locally, it doesn’t take much imagination to picture the style he prefers. Years ago, a car wreck cost him a chance to play professionally overseas, but on the hardwood, Grangeville city-leaguers know he makes open shots, attacks the basket and finishes with a dunk whenever he finds occasion to rock the rim.
With Prairie head coach Kevin Chaffee having retired after the Pirates won a state title earlier this year, Wolter applied for the job and, he said, won it based on what he showed the team on a trial run one night in the gym.
“Some parents there said I should go out for it, so I threw my name in,” Wolter told the Free Press Friday, June 21. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I applied for the Grangeville girls job, which I didn’t get for lack of experience, coaching-wise. But these guys took a shot on me and I’m excited for it. And I think they’re going to be happy with it. I knew I wanted to coach as soon as I was done being able to play. I have passion for the game, so I might as well use my drive while it’s there. I have a lot of love for the game, and a lot of knowledge I’d like to share with the kids.”
Wolter played baseball, basketball and football growing up, and played basketball all the way through college, as well as semi-pro ball in Washington.
Wolter was hired in time for summer ball, which has seen 24 Prairie boys square off against bigger schools, such as Clarkston, at the LCSC league.
“Most of their teams are 6-5 and guard-heavy,” Wolter said. “We lost to Pullman, their No. 1 and No. 2 team, by three points each. The kids weren’t real happy, but I thought they were moral victories. ... We went up against a Moscow team that was 6-4, 6-5 all the way around, even their point guards, and we out-rebounded them. It’s amazing to see at their size how physical this team can be.”
The Prairie varsity graduated all its size last year, Wolter said, so up-court defense, fast breaks and sharp shooting will be key.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.