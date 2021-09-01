Volleyball season picked up last Tuesday, Aug. 24, with a preseason jamboree at Prairie, where Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, and six other local schools met up for a practice tournament. Also competing were Deary, Kendrick, Lapwai, Nezperce, Timberline and the host Pirates.

