In the course of beating CV, Kendrick and Potlatch last week, the Prairie girls outscored their opposition by 96 points, marking a 30-point win over Clearwater Valley, a 20-point win over Kendrick and a 46-point differential against Potlatch. Madison Shears was in top form, scoring 20 against CV, 18 against Kendrick and 17 against Potlatch — all of which were the game-high totals.
Hope Schwartz added 14 against Potlatch.
Prairie played its regular season final Feb. 2 at Grangeville, and awaits the results of the first district tournament games, which are to be played Feb. 8. Barring an upset, Prairie will face Genesee on Feb. 10 — but if Troy were to stun Genesee, Prairie would face the winner of the Feb. 8 CV-Kamiah playoff. The higher seed will host the opposition each night during the district tournament.
