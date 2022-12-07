COTTONWOOD — Outscoring the visiting Knights 90-25, the Prairie basketball girls were led in scoring by Kristin Wemhoff (31 points) and Lexi Schumacher (20). During the third quarter, PHS outscored Logos 30-0.

