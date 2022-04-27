COTTONWOOD — The meet previously scheduled April 26 was moved ahead one day in order to avoid rainy weather, which gave local athletes another run at competitors they’ll see just three more times before state.
For CV, Nakiyah Anderson bettered his 100 meter dash time (11.81) but also saw Prairie’s Zach Rambo (11.55) and TJ Hibbard (11.73) run new PRs ahead of him. Rambo won that 100, and also won the 200 (23.73). CV put together the top 4x200 relay (Jonas Lange, Anderson, Rene Bitar-Lopez and Logan Mossman), finishing two full laps in 1:41.07. Anderson also won the high jump, clearing 5-8 in fewer attempts than Kamiah’s William Millage.
Kamiah’s Brady Cox set a handful of new PRs, taking second in the 400 (55.22) and first in the long jump (18-5¾) and 110 hurdles (15.97). KHS freshman David Kludt won the 300 hurdles (49.19), and Jack Wilkins won the pole vault (12-6).
Next for local teams is a return to Kamiah May 3, followed by the May 5 meet of Champions in Lewiston.
