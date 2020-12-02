Prairie pirate logo

COTTONWOOD - Outscoring the Lewiston JV 21-4 during the first quarter, the Prairie basketball girls won their third game this season 59-24 on Nov. 24. Tara Schlader scored 20 points, and Ellea Uhlenkott scored 13. Prairie hosted Kamiah after the print deadline Dec. 1, and the Pirates are set to visit Logos Thursday night, Dec. 3, and to host Grangeville on Friday night, Dec. 4. The Prairie boys picked up a game Dec. 1 at Timberline and are set to visit Grangeville Dec. 2.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.