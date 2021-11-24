COTTONWOOD — After a tight first half, Prairie dispatched Troy 58-31, turning a 26-23 halftime score into a blowout with lock-tight defense. Kristin Wemhoff (16 points) had the high total among 10 Pirates who scored.
Next, Prairie visits Kamiah on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
