COTTONWOOD — No one shot made a singular strike on the outcome of Prairie’s 55-47 win over Lapwai Jan. 22, as Prairie built a subtle lead early in the second quarter, punctuated with a traditional three-point play by Kristin Wemhoff, who followed that up with a coast-to-coast layup for a 22-11 lead.
The lead remained about 11 into the third quarter, but tightened after Lapwai’s Sayq’is Greene made a pair of foul shots that lifted Lapwai within six, 31-25, at 5:46 of the third quarter.
Later in the frame, Lapwai closed within three, 32-29, and soon after, Prairie’s Tara Schlader was hit with her fourth foul. The Pirates pushed it back to six points, 40-34, on a pair of foul shots by Laney Forsmann.
Lapwai again closed within three during the fourth quarter, with a layup by Lauren Gould, but Schlader answered that with a tough offensive rebound and putback, which made it 45-40. Schlader then fouled out, having been whistled for a charge.
Lapwai couldn’t capitalize amid foul trouble of its own, as Forsmann drew Gould’s fifth with 3:05 to go. Lapwai’s pressure produced a three followed by a free throw, which kept it close into the final minute.
Trailing 47-44, Lapwai had to foul, and sent Prairie’s Ali Rehder to the line with 1:09 left. She made the first and missed the second, and Forsmann came up with the rebound. She was immediately fouled, and made both free throws, and that was the last time a single possession could have tied the score.
“I think we played good, controlled ball tonight,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said afterward. “Lapwai started off with a three-pointer, and it’s not in your best interest when you see that take off to start the game. But my girls stayed pretty composed, took care of the ball and got up and down the floor pretty well.”
With a tiebreaker advantage over Lapwai in hand, if Prairie wins out, the Pirates will win the Whitepine League regular season title.
