Prairie High School (PHS) Pirates logo

COTTONWOOD — Lapwai scored first last Friday night, Oct. 8, but the Prairie football boys scored the next seven touchdowns, leading 46-6 before the Wildcats broke a 93-yard kick return for the longest scoring play of the night.

Prairie went on to win 58-26, as Lapwai scored twice after the outcome slipped out of question.

After Titus Yearout threw to Mason Brown for an 80-yard touchdown to open the scoring, TJ Hibbard scored twice, on runs of 25 and 14 yards. He and Brody Hasselstrom ended up scoring three rushing touchdowns each, and Lane Schumacher threw touchdown passes to Colton McElroy, Hasselstrom and Wyatt Ross. Lapwai had four turnovers in addition to the four times Prairie stopped the Wildcats on fourth down.

Defensively, Trenton Lorentz booked three tackles for loss and Ross made two interceptions.

Up next, Prairie visits Genesee this Friday night, Oct. 15. After beating Kamiah last Saturday, the Bulldogs stood as the No. 3 team in the Whitepine League, trailing league-leading Prairie and Lapwai in the playoff hunt.

