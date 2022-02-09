COTTONWOOD — An 81-20 final score included 18 points by Kristin Wemhoff, 17 by Delanie Lockett and 12 by Tara Schlader as the Prairie basketball girls won their district tournament quarterfinal in a blowout Thursday night, Feb. 3.

