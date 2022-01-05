COTTONWOOD — The Prairie basketball boys started 2022 on the road Jan. 4 at Timberline after press time, and have two more road games coming up. Those are Jan. 8 at Troy and Jan. 11 at Kamiah.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments