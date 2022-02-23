NAMPA — Having thrown everything at Butte County during the semifinal the day before, the Prairie basketball girls found little room against Lapwai during the 1AD1 state championship last Saturday, Feb. 19. Between 12 turnovers and seven-for-22 shooting during the first half, the Pirates trailed by 15 points at intermission — and the second half began much the same way Lapwai started the game. One layup by Jordyn McCormack-Marks had put Lapwai ahead 2-0, and another one made it 37-20.
McCormack-Marks ended up with 19 points, and, backed by 15 from Lauren Gould, Lapwai won, 63-37.
Prairie’s first hoop after halftime was a jumper after an offensive rebound by Delanie Lockett, who finished with a team-high 10 points. Tara Schlader also scored 10 for PHS.
After a 6-6 tie early in the game, Lapwai put together a 12-1 run, then, after Kristin Wemhoff made a shot for Prairie, Lapwai capped the first quarter with a triple by Gould for a 12-point lead, 21-9. Prairie closed back within nine on a three-pointer by Ali Rehder, but Lapwai pushed it back into double-digits.
Rehder drew Prairie back to 10, 28-18, with a jump shot later in the second quarter, but Lapwai again extended it, with Gould knocking down a three-pointer and a jumper later in the second quarter.
In a postgame speech accepting the second-place trophy, Pirates coach Lori Mader lauded her team as well as the Wildcats, joking, in reference to the playoff history between the teams, that she’d like to see Lapwai change to a different classification.
Prairie placed second to Grace last year, and second to Lapwai in 2020, making it three red trophies in a row for the Pirates. They beat Lapwai 67-64 for third place in 2019, placed second to Oakley in 2018, placed second to Lapwai in 2017, 2016, and 2015. Prairie won the 2014 title with a 56-40 win over Lapwai, placed third in 2013, and beat Troy for the championship in 2012.
