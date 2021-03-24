KOOSKIA — The Prairie baseball boys took advantage of one bad defensive inning Friday afternoon, March 19, at Clearwater Valley, turning a 2-2 tie into an 11-2 lead and a 12-2 run-rule final score.
The big swing was that of Prairie’s Chase Kaschmitter, who tagged a grand slam home run a matter of minutes after CV’s Laton Schlieper had slugged one of his pitches out of the yard to tie the score at 2-2.
“That was a bit of karma,” Pirates coach Kyle Westhoff said. “Any time a pitcher gets a home run hit off of him, it will fuel him to get it back — or at least hit the ball hard. So when Chase came up with the bases loaded, I knew exactly what he was thinking — but you have to be a good hitter to do it. You can swing for it all you want, but that’s a big time at-bat to answer that. I told the kids after the game, ‘Baseball is a funny thing. It might be a year before you get a chance to get even, or it might be 15 minutes — and it was about 15 minutes for Chase.’”
Schlieper’s shot wiped out what had been an early lead for Prairie, as the Pirates had manufactured single runs in each of the first two innings. The first of those came by way of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dalton Ross, and the second came by way of an RBI single off the bat of Reese Shears.
The score remained unchanged during the third due to some defensive heroics by the Clearwater Valley outfielders. With one out, Darring Cross made a running, leaping catch in the left-center gap to rob Colton McElroy of a double. The next batter, Connor Schwartz, tested Cross again. Schwartz’s fly arched in the air a little longer, and both Cross and left fielder Tristin Dominguez converged, Cross’s attempt at the grab proved less certain. Though the ball got away from him, Dominguez was on the spot to pick it up and fire it to the cutoff, as shortstop Anthony Fabbi moved out to shorten that throw from the outfield. Fabbi was then able to relay Dominguez’s throw to catcher Ridge Shown, who held his ground as Kaschmitter dug for home.
“If we don’t hit two guys in the chest with those throws, that doesn’t work,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said.
Though the game got away from them amid a run of infield errors which led up to Kaschmitter’s home run, Bradley praised those moments in the field and said the Rams did well not to get down on themselves despite some mistakes later in the game. “The team mentality was fairly good and the pitching was pretty good,” he said.
But apart from strong days at the plate by Connor Jackson and Laton Schlieper, the Rams had too many strikeouts, as Kaschmitter punched out 15.
Prairie outhit CV 14-3 for the contest, with Shears (three hits including a double) and Kaschmitter (three hits including the grand slam) combining for eight RBI.
Jackson pitched for CV and struck out seven on 88 pitches, which is the most allowed by rule early in the season, and he would have escaped the fifth unscathed if not for a couple of errors by the defense behind him. A fielder’s choice grounder made the second out and made the score 3-2, then a balk by relief pitcher Anthony Fabbi undid what looked like the third out, as Prairie’s Lane Remacle appeared to have lined out to second. Instead, the pitch didn’t count, the call brought in another run and Remacle capitalized on the second chance with an RBI single down the right field line. Fabbi finished the inning by chasing down a short foul popup with a sliding catch in front of the visitors’ dugout.
