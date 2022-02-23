NAMPA — Prairie overpowered Notus with double-digit scoring from Kristin Wemhoff (18 points), Laney Forsmann (10) and Ali Rehder (10) and baskets from six others during the 1AD1 girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal Feb. 17 at Columbia High School. Prairie prevailed, 65-28, to reach the semifinal.
“I just think the fact everybody contributed, everybody played, was the best thing we did today,” PHS head coach Lori Mader said.
Prairie built an 11-point lead with a hoop by Josie Remacle; it grew to 40 in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.