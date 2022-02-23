NAMPA — Prairie overpowered Notus with double-digit scoring from Kristin Wemhoff (18 points), Laney Forsmann (10) and Ali Rehder (10) and baskets from six others during the 1AD1 girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal Feb. 17 at Columbia High School. Prairie prevailed, 65-28, to reach the semifinal.

“I just think the fact everybody contributed, everybody played, was the best thing we did today,” PHS head coach Lori Mader said.

Prairie built an 11-point lead with a hoop by Josie Remacle; it grew to 40 in the fourth quarter.

