COTTONWOOD — A dominant night of Jan. 27 by Lee Forsmann (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Zach Rambo (20 points) propelled the Pirates past Clearwater Valley, 58-53. Afterward, PHS head coach Shawn Wolter said the Pirates came out too soft against the Rams, which was reflected in the double-digit lead CV carried to halftime. Also scoring double-digits for Prairie was Lane Schumacher (11), who made back-to-back three-pointers from practically the same spot on the left wing, tying the score at 15-all. The Rams outscored Prairie 19-8 during the rest of the second quarter, but Prairie turned it back into a contest during the third quarter. A 48-all tie during the fourth quarter turned in Prairie’s favor as Rambo canned six foul shots during the final two minutes, including a pair that put PHS ahead to stay.
Prairie beat Potlatch 50-27 on Jan. 28, with Lee Forsmann (21 points) and Zach Rambo (18) in double-figures.
After rescheduling due to illness, Prairie hosts Kamiah Feb. 7, and hosts Grangeville Feb. 8.
