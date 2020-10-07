COTTONWOOD — Before the Prairie-Kamiah game last Friday night, Oct. 2, the matchup had the look of a Whitepine League classic, as the teams had both arrived at the season’s halfway point with unblemished records. The Kubs had shown scoring punch in three of their wins and had shown grit against Lapwai two weeks prior.
But none of those earlier games had featured opposition as strong as the defending 1AD1 state champion Pirates.
Behind overwhelming line play, Prairie rolled off 603 yards from scrimmage including 428 rushing yards, chiefly on 19 carries by Brody Hasselstrom, who ran for six touchdowns as the Pirates blasted Kamiah 72-6.
PHS quarterback Cole Schlader threw one touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns, and on defense, he collected two interceptions. Colton McElroy notched Prairie’s other score. Schlader opened the scoring with a 13-yard run, and Hasselstrom followed with scoring runs of 40 yards and 29 yards. Schlader then threw to Tayden Hibbard, who took the pass 68 yards for the longest touchdown of the night. Schlader and Hasselstrom each added a short run, and Hasselstrom added two 20-yarders before halftime.
Hasselstrom broke a 39-yarder during the third quarter, and McElroy closed out Prairie’s scoring with an 11-yarder midway through the fourth.
Kamiah broke through with 2:31 remaining on a 21-yard run by Colton Sams against Prairie’s reserves, who got some early action after PHS assembled a 58-0 halftime lead.
Next, Prairie (4-0) visits Lapwai (1-2) and Kamiah (4-1) hosts Genesee (4-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.