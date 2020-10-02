COTTONWOOD — Prairie rolled off 603 yards from scrimmage including 428 rushing yards, chiefly on 19 carries by Brody Hasselstrom, who ran for six touchdowns as the Pirates blasted Kamiah 72-6 in Friday night's matchup of unbeaten teams.
Prairie quarterback Cole Schlader threw one touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns, and on defense, he collected two interceptions. Colton McElroy notched Prairie's other score.
Kamiah broke through with 2:31 remaining on a 21-yard run by Colton Sams against Prairie's reserves, who got some early action after PHS assembled a 58-0 halftime lead.
Next, Prairie visits Lapwai and Kamiah hosts Genesee.
Clearwater Valley clobbers Lapwai
KOOSKIA — Dylan Pickering ran for 261 yards on 18 attempts, and totaled four touchdowns behind a dominant performance from CV's offensive line. After allowing a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, CV's defensive line contained Lapwai standout Titus Yearout, and the Rams beat the Wildcats 56-6.
As a team, CV totaled 495 yards rushing.
"Our o-line deserves credit," CV coach Allen Hutchens said. "Anthony Carter, Austin Curtis, Layton Schlieper and JJ Propst had a great game."
"Lapwai caught us in the wrong defense on the opening play, but after that, we shut them down," he said. "My defensive coordinator had a great game plan, and Yearout had a hard time getting loose anywhere."
"I've got some good young athletes and they are gaining every week," he added. "It's an experience thing, and they're getting confident in knowing what to do."
Hutchens pointed to a clean game with few penalties and playing time for the Rams reserves as other high points of the team's overall performance Friday.
Next, CV visits Potlatch.
"We don't overlook anybody and we won't fear anybody," Hutchens said. "We have our goals intact and we will prepare thoroughly for everyone."
Potlatch is not as strong as in recent years past, but Hutchens said he has total respect for Loggers coach Ryan Ball.
HSB holds off Salmon River
HORSESHOE BEND — Salmon River got 182 yards on 21 runs by Garret Shepherd, who scored four touchdowns, but the host Mustangs topped SRHS 62-26 Friday night. The Savages were once again without standout running back and linebacker Justin Whitten, who coach Ty Medley hopes may be able to return to play after the bye week.
Jimmy Shepherd booked 10 tackles and Isaac Hofflander added eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Next, Salmon River had planned to play Cascade Oct. 9, but that game is canceled. SRHS will host Council for senior night Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.