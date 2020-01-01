Cole Martin — named Whitepine League MVP shortly after Prairie’s 1AD1 football state title victory — received the state-level “player of the year” honor last month.
Several other Pirates were recognized, as was Kamiah’s Layten Gould.
Among the 1A awards were: “Player of the Year” Martin; “Coach of the Year” Ryan Hasselstrom; offense (first team) Derik Shears and Dean Johnson, (second team) Cole Schlader and Owen Anderson, and Gould; and defense (first team) Johnson, Anderson and Sam Mager, (second team) Shears, and Gould.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.