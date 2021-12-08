COTTONWOOD — The Prairie girls stayed undefeated with a 68-8 win over Logos Thursday night, Dec. 2, on the strength of scoring by Kristin Wemhoff (20 points), Tara Schlader (14) and Josie Remacle (13).

