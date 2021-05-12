COTTONWOOD — A grand slam by Connor Jackson plus three runs on free bases brought the Clearwater Valley baseball boys roaring back from an 8-0 deficit last Thursday, May 6, but Prairie relief pitcher Travis Alfrey saved Prairie’s bacon.
With the tying run on base, Alfrey worked CV’s JJ Propst into a pop-out, which landed the Whitepine League title for the Pirates.
Jackson began the game on the mound and dueled PHS starter Chase Kaschmitter within 2-0 through four innings. Several mistakes in the field blew out the fifth inning, as Prairie’s Lane Remacle ripped a two-run double, after which CV brought in Ridge Shown for relief. Shown booked three quick outs, but Kaschmitter’s one-out sacrifice fly ended up looming larger in the end than seemed likely at the time.
Brody Hasselstrom had two hits on the day, including a double.
With the win and the WPL’s No. 1 overall district tournament seed, Prairie avoided the play-in round, during which CV (No. 3) played Kamiah (No. 6) after the press deadline on Tuesday, May 11.
