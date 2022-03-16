KENDRICK - The host Tigers roared for six runs during the third inning and added three for protection during the sixth, and ended up holding off the Prairie baseball boys 9-6 on Monday night, March 14.
The Pirates got two hits from Chase Kaschmitter, including a double, as well as eight strikeouts in relief pitching.
Prairie is on to visit CV on Thursday and Kamiah on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.