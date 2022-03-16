KENDRICK - The host Tigers roared for six runs during the third inning and added three for protection during the sixth, and ended up holding off the Prairie baseball boys 9-6 on Monday night, March 14.

The Pirates got two hits from Chase Kaschmitter, including a double, as well as eight strikeouts in relief pitching.

Prairie is on to visit CV on Thursday and Kamiah on Friday.

