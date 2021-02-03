COTTONWOOD — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys ran into Cole Schlader (24 points) and the Pirates Jan. 28 and Landon Schlieper (11) scored the Rams’ team high on a night Prairie played tough defense. After a relatively tight first quarter, Prairie put on a 24-2 run during the second period and went on to win 58-23. CV beat Troy 50-32 later in the week, keeping the Rams a game ahead of the Trojans in the Whitepine League standings with three games left in CV’s regular season. Next, CV hosts Potlatch on Feb. 5, then visits Genesee Feb. 9 and visits Lapwai Feb. 16.
Prairie beat Troy 72-22 on Jan. 26 at PHS, with Schlader (15), Wyatt Ross (12) and Brody Hasselstrom (12) in double-digits. Then, after beating CV, Prairie beat Potlatch 57-24 with Zach Rambo (17) and Schlader (12) scoring double-figures. Next, Prairie visits Troy Feb. 5, then hosts Logos Feb. 11 and Orofino Feb. 15.
