LEWISTON — The first game of doubleheader April 30 went decidedly Prairie’s way with a 16-4 win, and the late game swung just as solidly to Potlatch, 17-1, as the third inning of each contest revealed each outcome.
Prairie had carried a 3-1 lead into the third during the opener, then blew it open with seven in their half. Potlatch was up 6-1 during the second game when the Loggers snapped off 11 runs in their half of the third.
Chase Kaschmitter pitched and kept the Loggers in check during the first game.
Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat the Pirates 10-2 and Kendrick rallied late to an 11-10 win.
Against Kendrick, the Pirates led 8-7 entering the seventh, but the Tigers etched four against reliever Reece Shears.
Prairie’s game against Clearwater Valley was rescheduled due to rain from May 3 in Cottonwood to 3 p.m. May 4 at CV, where the Pirates will play as the home team.
Prairie’s regular season finale is scheduled May 6 against Lapwai at 4:30 p.m. in Cottonwood.
The district tournament is scheduled May 12-13 at Orofino, with the top two regular season teams exempt from play-ins May 10 between pairings to be determined with games to be held at the higher seed’s home field.
