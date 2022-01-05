COTTONWOOD — Having hosted Kendrick Jan. 4 at the grade school gym due to a water shortage at the high school, the Prairie girls were still scheduled to host Orofino Jan. 6, visit Troy Jan. 8, then host Grangeville at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments