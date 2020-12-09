GRANGEVILLE — Any other year, it would have been the Idaho County Shootout. This year, the first Grangeville-Prairie game of the basketball season was opening night for the Bulldog basketball boys, and the first few minutes of new head coach Cooper Wright’s first game as Grangeville’s boss had the feel of a blowout in the making. Instead, the Prairie boys matched Grangeville’s intensity and broke away during the second half to win 61-52.
“We knew it was coming — I had been hearing all day about how they were going to bring it,” Pirates head coach Shawn Wolter told the Free Press. “I told the guys that we needed to get through that first wave.”
After GHS built an 11-2 lead and grew it to 19-3, the Prairie boys took charge — literally, with Prairie’s Kyle Schwartz standing in against Tori Ebert, whose dribble-drive ended in his second personal foul with about 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
Prairie had by then cut it to 10, 19-9. The Pirates pulled within 29-25 at halftime and scored the first six during the third, taking their first lead. Grangeville answered, tying it at 31 and pulling ahead on a jump shot by Blake Schoo. Prairie’s Zach Rambo countered with a three-pointer that sparked a 14-2 run, which grew to 19-2 — and a 50-35 Prairie lead — by the end of the third quarter.
Grangeville cut into that lead during the fourth quarter, but drew no closer than eight, 55-47, as Prairie’s Cole Schlader used a stutter-step to free himself for a jumper in response to a runner by Grangeville’s Miles Lefebvre.
“Miles’ finishing ability is great,” Wright told the Free Press. “He’s fast and athletic, and that’s how the team is. These guys fly around, and you can see their football background.”
Schlader led all scorers with 29 points and Tyler Wemhoff scored 15 for Prairie. Lefebvre scored 20 and Schoo added 11 for Grangeville.
This game marked a return to action for GHS forward Jared Lindsley, who canned a three-pointer and a couple of twos for a total of seven.
Next, Prairie hosts Genesee Dec. 11 and visits Orofino Dec. 15. Grangeville visited Kamiah after press time Dec. 8 and is on to host Lewiston JV Dec. 10, visit Kendrick Dec. 11, host Timberline Dec. 14 and host McCall Dec. 15.
