KOOSKIA — The Prairie volleyball girls closed out September by taking one set away from the Whitepine League leader during a 3-1 loss at Troy last week, and added two league wins of their own with a six-set sweep of a double-header at Clearwater Valley. Madison Shears booked 10 kills and she and Tara Schlader both had perfect serving nights, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Earlier in the week, Kendrick beat CV in three sets.
Prairie hosted Highland after the press deadline Oct. 6.
Next, Prairie has home games slated Oct. 8 against Lapwai, Oct. 12 against Potlatch and Oct. 13 against Genesee, then closes the regular season Oct. 15 against Highland. Clearwater Valley visited Grangeville Oct. 6 and is scheduled to visit Kendrick Oct. 8. Then, CV visits Timberline on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
