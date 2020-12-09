COTTONWOOD — After a tight first half, the Prairie basketball girls outscored Grangeville 12-4 during a stretch of the third quarter, with a hoop by Delanie Lockett off a pass from Ellea Uhlenkott igniting the run. Lockett added a backside basket late in the quarter, and Madison Shears followed with a deep three-pointer, which pushed Prairie’s lead to eight, 34-26. The Pirates extended that lead while working the clock during the fourth quarter and won 49-34.
With about two minutes remaining, Grangeville’s Bailey Vanderwall cut it to six, 40-34, with a layup off a steal, but Prairie — 18 for 27 free throw attempts on the night — closed it out with a strong late showing at the foul line.
Shears totaled a game-high 18 points, Lockett scored 15 and Uhlenkott notched 10 for Prairie. For Grangeville, Vanderwall scored 12 and Camden Barger scored 10.
Earlier in the week, Prairie beat Logos 50-16 on 12 points from Shears, 10 from Uhlenkott and 10 from Kristin Wemhoff.
Next, Prairie (5-0) hosts Lapwai Dec. 10 and visits Genesee Dec. 12. Grangeville is on a swing through District III this week, having played at McCall after press time Dec. 8, with visits to New Plymouth Dec. 11 and Cole Valley Christian Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.