TROY — The Prairie basketball boys dispatched Troy with a 24-6 first quarter on the way to a 56-34 win last Friday night, Feb. 5. Lane Schumacher scored 20 and Zach Rambo scored 10. Prairie is set to host Logos Feb. 11 and Orofino Feb. 15 before visiting Kamiah next Tuesday night, Feb. 16.

