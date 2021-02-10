TROY — The Prairie basketball boys dispatched Troy with a 24-6 first quarter on the way to a 56-34 win last Friday night, Feb. 5. Lane Schumacher scored 20 and Zach Rambo scored 10. Prairie is set to host Logos Feb. 11 and Orofino Feb. 15 before visiting Kamiah next Tuesday night, Feb. 16.
Prairie throttles Troy
- By Andrew Ottoson / Idaho County Free Press
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Kamiah man injured in Friday morning collision; Wilson, Drapeau taken to hospital in Lewiston
- ‘It would really grieve me to start all over’ Whitley urges Syringa board to stay with HIT company Cerner
- Sheriff introduces members, new roles in office
- Camel gets city OK to return for Border Days
- Marjorie Matiska, 96
- MVSD board decides to run levy in May; Smith’s motion to go for $2.2 million dies
- Lewiston Republican part of effort to allow medical marijuana in Idaho
- Debbie Fournier, 58
- Grass seed growers honor Nathan Riggers with Mosman Award
- Linda S. Kissinger, 74
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- ‘It would really grieve me to start all over’ Whitley urges Syringa board to stay with HIT company Cerner
- Fiske updates board on COVID, land offer
- Cars stolen, driven a few blocks and dumped; GPD investigating
- Boudoir: ‘...feminine beauty in its most raw form.’
- MVSD board elected officers, reps
- 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club
- Pioneer Senior Citizens
- Grangeville Senior Citizens
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.