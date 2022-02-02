COTTONWOOD — On a night 23 first half foul calls took some of the wind from both sides, the Pirates sailed away with a 51-15 win over Clearwater Valley. The Prairie basketball girls held Shada Edwards — one of the Whitepine League’s leading scorers — to two points. The Pirates held CV as a team to three field goals, and the Rams’ early frustrations spilled over into foul trouble. CV’s Kadance Schilling picked up her fourth personal with 7:29 left in the second quarter, and Macy Morrow’s fourth followed 5:43 before halftime. Prairie was also beset by whistles, and both teams were shooting double-bonus free throws with two minutes left in the second.
Taya Pfefferkorn paced CV with five points, and Delanie Lockett delivered a monster stat line for Prairie: 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, according to the Lewiston Tribune. Prairie’s Laney Forsmann added 12 points.
Earlier in the week, Prairie beat Orofino 67-30 on double-digit scoring by Kristin Wemhoff (19 points), Tara Schlader (16) and Forsmann (13). That night, Jan. 25, Clearwater Valley beat Genesee 46-35, on top scoring by Edwards (16) and Tobie Yocum (10).
Prairie’s regular season wrapped up with a 71-47 win Jan. 28 against Potlatch and a 46-44 win Jan. 31 against Kendrick.
Against Potlatch, Schlader (18 points), Forsmann (16), Wemhoff (14) and Lockett (12) provided the bulk of Prairie’s scoring.
Against Kendrick, Wemhoff scored 21 and Lockett added 10.
CV closed out with a 42-26 loss Jan. 29 at Troy and a 70-27 loss Jan. 31 against Lapwai. Against Troy, Edwards scored a team-high nine points, and scored 11 against Lapwai.
This week's results puts Prairie (16-3) at No. 1 in the Whitepine League’s upcoming district tournament, and puts Clearwater Valley (12-7, 8-6 WPL) at No. 3. Each will host a district tournament game at 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
