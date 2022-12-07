COTTONWOOD — Kristin Wemhoff, Tara Schlader and Lexi Schumacher propelled the Prairie basketball girls to a 13-0 lead and a 76-23 win over the upstart Rams, who had carried an unbeaten record into the Nov. 29 contest. Shada Edwards scored 11 for CV, but Prairie’s big three combined for 57, as Wemhoff put up 25 and Schlader and Schumacher tallied 16 points apiece.

A busy week for CV continued with a 71-20 Rams win over St. John Bosco on Dec. 2, when Edwards scored 31 alongside 11 by Trinity Yocum. Serrinah Palmer paced the Patriots with nine, as the Rams pushed forward from a 27-4 first quarter lead.

