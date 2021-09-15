COTTONWOOD — In an early test of two Whitepine League title hopefuls, the Prairie football boys reasserted their prominence with a 48-14 win over Clearwater Valley last Friday night, Sept. 10. The Pirates led 30-0, but CV’s run-heavy attack led by Dylan Pickering showed the Rams’ bruising capability.
Prairie’s execution, offensively and defensively, was too crisp for CV early in the contest, as Tayden Hibbard ripped a 59-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage.
The teams traded punts, then CV drove to within seven yards of the goal, only to turn back on a procedure penalty. After an incomplete pass on fourth down set PHS up with a first-and-10, Brody Hasselstrom housed an 84-yard run for a 14-0 Prairie lead.
CV’s next play from scrimmage was a turnover as Colton McElroy picked off a long pass. Prairie’s ensuing possession spanned the quarter break, and went for a 12-yard touchdown run by Lane Schumacher on the first play of the second quarter. Ahead 22-0, the Pirates had all the points they would need.
Hasselstrom and Schumacher were each in on two more scores, with Hasselstrom running for two more and with Schumacher running for one and throwing to Wyatt Ross for another.
CV broke through late in the second quarter with a trick play, as quarterback Anthony Fabbi caught a 31-yard touchdown pass, breaking a tackle and racing down the PHS sideline with 2:32 left in the first half.
Late in the game, Bass Myers broke a 50-yard touchdown run.
CV totaled 222 rushing yards against perhaps the Whitepine League’s strongest defense, but Prairie’s 545 offensive yards piled up more than 400 on the ground.
Next, Prairie hosts Logos Sept. 17 and Clearwater Valley hosts Genesee that same night. Both kickoffs are at 7 p.m.
