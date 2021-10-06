KAMIAH — A fast start for Prairie put the Pirates ahead 28-0 before the Kubs finally broke through last Friday night, Oct. 1. Kubs receiver Brady Cox hauled a pass from David Kludt 30 yards to score late in the second quarter, but Prairie answered with a two-minute drill that made it 36-8 at the break, on the way to a 60-20 final.
“We had a few breakdowns on defense, but offensively we executed well,” Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “TJ Hibbard had a good game running, and he scored on screen pass as well. Defensively, Brody [Hasselstrom] did a good job and the secondary with [Lane Schumacher] and Colton [McElroy] did well covering Kamiah’s guys.”
Prairie got touchdown runs from Schumacher, Hasselstrom and Hibbard as well as a passing touchdown from Schumacher to Wyatt Ross before KHS got on the scoreboard.
Kludt ended up completing 69 percent of his passes including two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions as KHS ended up turning it over three times.
Hasselstrom pointed to his team’s sustained drives as one of the key differences in the game, as Prairie booked 23 first downs including a five-for-five night on fourth down.
Kamiah’s Willis Williamson finished with 130 rushing yards, including a 55-yard touchdown during the third quarter. Cox finished with six catches and 84 receiving yards.
Next, Prairie (5-0, 4-0 Whitepine League) hosts Lapwai (4-1, 4-0 WPL) at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 8. Lapwai beat Clearwater Valley 44-22 Oct. 1. Kamiah (2-2, 2-2 WPL) visits Genesee (4-1, 4-1 WPL) at the same time Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.