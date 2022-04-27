TROY — A sweep of Troy, 19-1 and 30-7, put Prairie’s Whitepine League record at 6-3 as the Pirates’ hitters feasted on Troy’s pitching, with 18 hits on the day, including 13 during the second game of the set. PHS posted 22 runs during the second inning, having scored eight in the first. Mackenzie Key and Laney Forsmann each slugged a triple.

Earlier in the week, Kendrick swept Prairie in similar fashion, 21-2 and 17-3. Prairie also swept Lewis County 16-12 and 19-4.

Next, Prairie hosts Pomeroy at 4:30 p.m. today April 27, visits Orofino April 28, hosts Potlatch at 11 a.m. April 30, and visits Grangeville at 4 p.m. May 2.

