COTTONWOOD — The Prairie football boys outscored Troy 52-0 during the first half last Friday night, Oct. 22, with two touchdown runs by TJ Hibbard and another by Jesse Cronan staking out a 22-point lead during the first quarter. The win capped off a perfect regular season for the Pirates, who roll into the 1AD1 state playoffs with the No. 4 seed and a first round bye this week.
Prairie handed the bulk of the workload to Trenton Lorentz, who carried 10 times for 142 yards and a touchdown, with Lane Schumacher, Evan Schwartz and Eli Hinds also in on the scoring. Schumacher also threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Ross.
Prairie added a touchdown during the third quarter and Troy scored twice during the fourth quarter, making the final score 58-16.
In total, the Pirates ran for 333 yards on 31 attempts, and totaled 395 yards on 36 plays from scrimmage. The PHS defense counted tackles by Hibbard, Shane Hanson, Chase Kaschmitter, Carter Shears, Levi Walsh, Schumacher, Ross, Cronan, Jake Quintal, Tristian Mader, Ryan Wemhoff and Ben Elven.
The Pirates await one of the winners of 1AD1 state playoff first round games, with their next game to be played Nov. 5 or Nov. 6.
