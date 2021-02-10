GRANGEVILLE — A 10-for-10 night at the foul line by Madison Shears (17 points) and the late-game heroics of Kristin Wemhoff and Delanie Lockett reported by the Lewiston Tribune lifted the Prairie girls to a 48-45 road win last Tuesday night, Feb. 2, at GHS. Down by four with 56 seconds left, Wemhoff converted a layup-and-one, Prairie made a defensive stop, and Lockett followed up her own miss with the game-winning shot.
Shears ended up as the only Pirate with a double-digit point total, as PHS spread the scoring among four others high in the single digits: Ellea Uhlenkott (8), Wemhoff (8), Lockett (7) and Tara Schlader (6).
For Grangeville, Camden Barger and Talia Brown scored 11 apiece.
This was the last night of Prairie’s regular season; the Pirates face Genesee Feb. 10, with Genesee having eliminated Troy on Monday night. The Prairie-Genesee winner will face the Lapwai-Clearwater Valley winner on Feb. 12, and the losers will square off at the same time, 6 p.m. that night. Play will continue Feb. 13, as the district champion and one more Whitepine League team will qualify for the upcoming 1AD1 state tournament to be held at Columbia High School in Nampa.
