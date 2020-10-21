Prairie High School (PHS) Pirates logo

GENESEE - The Prairie volleyball girls beat Kamiah 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) in a loser-out prelude to double-elimination district tournament play that continues this week in North Central Idaho.

With the win over the Kubs last night, Oct. 20, PHS advanced to play No. 2 seed Genesee, which prevailed 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-19). On the other side of the bracket, which was played at the same time at No. 1 Troy, Potlatch advanced to face their hosts, who beat Potlatch and moved on to the semifinal to be played tonight, Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, in Cottonwood, Prairie is set to host Potlatch at 6 p.m. with a chance to play the Troy-Genesee loser on Thursday night. The Thursday night winner will play the Troy-Genesee winner for the district title on Saturday.

