GENESEE - The Prairie volleyball girls beat Kamiah 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) in a loser-out prelude to double-elimination district tournament play that continues this week in North Central Idaho.
With the win over the Kubs last night, Oct. 20, PHS advanced to play No. 2 seed Genesee, which prevailed 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-19). On the other side of the bracket, which was played at the same time at No. 1 Troy, Potlatch advanced to face their hosts, who beat Potlatch and moved on to the semifinal to be played tonight, Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, in Cottonwood, Prairie is set to host Potlatch at 6 p.m. with a chance to play the Troy-Genesee loser on Thursday night. The Thursday night winner will play the Troy-Genesee winner for the district title on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.