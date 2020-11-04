COTTONWOOD - Even if the Clearwater Valley boys showed that Grace has any weakness in pass defense, look for the Prairie boys — who have overpowered over every team they’ve seen so far — to test the soundness of the Grizzlies’ run defense this Friday night, Nov. 6, in Cottonwood.
Prairie’s first playoff game this fall will begin with a 6 p.m. kickoff, as the Pirates had a bye last week due to their status as the No. 1 team in the 1AD1 bracket, according to the MaxPreps.com computers.
Prairie’s lowest-scoring game this fall came in September at CV, where PHS beat the Rams 54-14. Grace’s highest output of the season came during a 58-42 win over CV last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.