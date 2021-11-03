COTTONWOOD — Posting the Whitepine League’s best regular season record comes with advantages for the playoffs, as the Prairie boys were able to take a couple of rest days and then redouble their preparation for 1AD1 quarterfinalist Lapwai, which was in action against Clearwater Valley last Friday night, Oct. 29. The Wildcats won handily, but the Pirates’ will have both home crowd and a free week of preparation behind them for this week’s kickoff, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

The previous meeting of the teams ended with a 58-26 Prairie win on Oct. 8.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments