CALDWELL — Prairie’s opener against Rimrock during the 1A state softball tournament on May 21 saw a near-reversal in the bottom of the seventh, but having fallen behind earlier in the game, six runs proved too much to overcome. The Pirates scored five in the final frame, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and came within 17-16 of advancing.
Had they won, the Pirates would have played District III champion Notus — the eventual state runner-up — but instead, Prairie ran into District II champion Potlatch. The Loggers had dominated the Whitepine League, but during the second round at state, Glenns Ferry snapped what had been a 17-game winning streak. Potlatch beat Prairie 24-9, then beat Genesee for a second time during state play, then finished third on a 6-4 loss to Notus in consolation play.
Mackenzie Key had three hits against Rimrock and three more against Potlatch. Madison Shears and Eve Uhlenkott also each had three hits against Rimrock, with two of Shears’ going for doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.