GRANGEVILLE — GHS boys and girls soccer games that had been scheduled Sept. 19 against Priest River were postponed to Oct. 2. This week, the Grangeville teams will visit Bonners Ferry Sept. 25 and Timberlake Sept. 26, then visit McCall next Tuesday, Sept. 29. The GHS girls beat Lewiston JV 3-2 on Tuesday night, Sept. 22.
