The Clearwater Valley girls swept Timberline 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-12) Monday night, Aug. 31, and improved to 1-1 overall, on the strength of accurate serving from players up and down the rotation.
“All in all, it was a great team effort,” coach Wendy Crocker told the Free Press. “The girls worked together and put more faith in each other and in themselves.”
The Rams honored their seniors before the contest, and they both delivered top performances. Kaitlyn Mangun booked 10 aces, five kills and three assists. Tori Miller went five-for-five at the serve line and also booked five kills along with five assists.
As a squad they served 75-80 percent in play, she said, with Camille Stewart 12-for-12 with five aces, Kadance Schilling seven-for-seven and Eden Barger eight-for-nine.
On opening night last Thursday, Aug. 27, Whitepine League newcomer Logos beat CV 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8). On Tuesday night, Sept. 1, the Rams played Logos and Genesee at Genesee.
Up next, CV is set to host Potlatch next Tuesday, Sept. 8, with the JV at 5 p.m. and the varsity to follow.
