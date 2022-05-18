KAMIAH — Clearwater Valley led 9-0 after a walk-ridden first inning for the Kamiah defense in the district play-in May 10. Herschel Williamson scored the Kubs’ first run — their only run — when his older brother Willis Williamson smashed a double during the bottom of the first inning. CV ended up winning 12-1 in six innings.
KHS appeared to have stabilized during the top of the second, settling after picking off a runner at second base, who had reached with a leadoff walk.
Both lineups went out in order after that, until Josh Bashaw’s two-out single during the third. Bashaw then stole second. CV then walked Brady McLay, but the runners ended up stranded, when shortstop Trebor Altman zipped a throw across the diamond to put out Willis Williamson in a close play at first base.
Clearwater Valley added a run during the top of the fourth when Ridge Shown reached on a grounder, then stole second and third, then scored on a passed ball. Shown singled and scored again in the top of the sixth.
Six free passes during the first inning had doomed Kamiah’s chances, as Anthony Fabbi singled twice in the frame, with RBI hits by Shown and Josh Gardner mixed in.
With the win, Clearwater Valley advanced to the main tournament May 12 in Orofino.
