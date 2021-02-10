KAMIAH — Early in the fourth quarter of Clearwater Valley’s 50-37 win over the Kubs Monday night, Feb. 8, the KHS girls drew within two points by way of freshman guard Ashlyn Schoening’s offensive rebound and layup. CV turned it over against full-court pressure, but Kamiah’s possession with a chance to tie ended with a defensive rebound, on which Schoening picked up her fourth foul. CV sophomore guard Shada Edwards then answered at the other end, drawing Kubs junior forward Zayda Loewen’s fifth foul and making a free throw to extend the Rams’ lead to three, 34-31.
CV junior guard Kadance Schilling — who ended up with a game-high 19 points — was briefly sidelined after a foul. CV junior guard Tobie Yocum pushed the Rams’ lead to four with 5:31 left in the game, and the intensity of the action on the court increased. Yocum picked up her fourth foul with 4:40 left, and KHS senior guard Maya Barger made both free throws, cutting it to two, 35-33. The Kubs forced another turnover, which led to a layin by sophomore Logan Landmark, which tied the score and prompted a timeout with 4:20 remaining.
The Kubs regained possession when freshman Laney Landmark won a tie-up, but the Rams held. Schilling re-entered, and set a high screen for CV freshman guard Trinity Yocum, who canned a three-pointer from the left wing.
CV’s defense held Kamiah to two free throws during the final three minutes, and the Rams extended their lead, first, on a slashing drive by Schilling, who took a handoff from Edwards to the right block for a jumper, which made it 40-36.
CV senior Martha Smith made a three-pointer in the right wing corner with 1:19 remaining, after which KHS had to play for time. The Rams extended their lead with free throws, and extended their season with the win.
“The guards in our 2-3 zone were outstanding tonight,” CV head coach Darren Yocum said. “Martha Smith and Trinity Yocum did an awesome job with three-quarters ball pressure and Santana Simmons and Shada Edwards kept their shooters in check. Macy Morrow and Tobie Yocum did a phenomenal job controlling the paint and shutting off dribble penetration, and Kadance Schilling and Shada Edwards limited their opportunities with seven defensive rebounds each.”
With the win, CV stands with an even record (9-9) with at least two more district tournament games to play. Kamiah’s season ended 9-12, with a 7-7 Whitepine League record, having beaten CV twice earlier in the year. The rest of the tournament is double-elimination, with No.1 Lapwai hosting CV Wednesday night, Feb. 10, while No. 2 Prairie hosts No. 3 Genesee. Wednesday’s winners will meet with the district title and a state tournament berth at stake at 6 p.m. Friday night, Feb. 12. Even with a loss on Wednesday, teams could still qualify for state by way of an elimination game Friday and a Saturday, Feb. 13, contest against whichever team stumbles in title play Friday. Games are at 6 p.m. and to be hosted by the higher seeds.
