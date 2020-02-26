The district tournament Feb. 22 at Potlatch didn’t go exactly how top-seeded Christian Fabbi would have liked, but he and nine other Clearwater Valley wrestlers are on to state.
“Everything went kind of how I thought it would,” coach Carlos Martinez told the Free Press Feb. 24. “A couple matches, we did better than I thought we would, and a couple we lost that I didn’t think we would.”
Fabbi lost to Potlatch’s Jim Clark in the district final; Clark is seeded No. 2 in the class 132 bracket, and Fabbi is seeded No. 4. “He has been on the podium before,” Martinez said of Fabbi. “If he wrestles at the top of his game, he can beat everybody. He runs a really good chance of ending up in the finals, and of getting a rematch against Clark. Right now they’re on opposite sides of the bracket. So I’m expecting Christian to place top-of-the-state.”
CV’s other top contender, Keyan Boller (98), was their only district titlist last Saturday. “He’s seeded No. 3, and he has wrestled really well all year long. He has three or four losses all season. I truly believe he’ll be in that top three. He’s wrestled the No. 2 before, Caleb Shaw from New Plymouth. Shaw beat him, but Keyan wrestled him really well and that was early on.”
Eight other Rams qualified for state during the district meet: Landon Olsen (106), Fallon Wilkins (106), Anthony Fabbi (113), Payton Wilson (126), Tristin Dominguez (138), Cedar Fisher (145), Anthony Carter (160) and Austin Corey (170).
Grangeville’s Sebastian Darwish (170) and Bladen Farmer (182) both also qualified for state, as did Prairie’s Holli Schumacher (106).
