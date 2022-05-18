OROFINO — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys won the May 13 district title game with a resounding shutout against Prairie. Rams pitcher Landon Schlieper scattered five hits, and CV outscored Prairie 14-0 on 13 hits, with four including a triple by leadoff batter Anthony Fabbi, and three singles by Trebor Altman, who followed Fabbi in the order and notched three RBIs.
Hitting third in the order, Laton Schlieper slugged two doubles, and Ridge Shown and Jake Fabbi each booked a double.
“We executed with the sticks,” coach Josh Bradley said afterward. “Defense was solid — I didn’t see any errors out there, and Landon as a sophomore pitcher, he’s pitched two big games in this tournament, with the Kamiah play-in game and then coming out here against Prairie. We have got a pretty good history with Prairie, and it’s a fun rivalry, man. There’s lots of love for those guys now, but it’s a big rivalry game. We’ve had some battles in the past. I’m just proud of the kids. … You’ve probably heard Roger [Amerman] up there saying ‘best catcher in the Whitepine’ with Ridge behind the plate. We mess around with Laton, and every time he does one of those plays, we say ‘best first baseman in the Whitepine.’ We just gave out game balls, and a lot of times your catcher and your first baseman are kind of the unsung heroes. They don’t get the recognition. I tell them all the time, ‘your job is to make other guys look good. It kind of becomes expected when you make so many good digs and stretches like that. Laton has just been so solid all year. Last year, he really came into his own at first base.”
The district title is believed to be the first in school history.
“I started in 2014,” Bradley said. “We’ve been to districts several times but never won a title, and I think 2017 was the first year we went to state.”
Bradley sees the top team out of the south, North Star, as the team to beat in the tournament, with Glenns Ferry solid and the other qualified Whitepine League teams — Prairie and Genesee — as capable.
Clearwater Valley opens against Garden Valley at 3 p.m. MT May 19 at Capital High School in Boise. Earlier in the day, Troy plays North Star and Prairie plays Rimrock, and after the Rams’ game, Genesee plays Glenns Ferry. The tournament continues with consolation and championship semifinals starting at 9 a.m. MT May 20, and trophy games starting at 9 a.m. MT May 21.
