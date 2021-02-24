ST. MARIES — On the strength of individual district titles won by Anthony Fabbi (126), Daring Cross (138) and Isaac Goodwin (220), Clearwater Valley topped the 1A teams at the combined 1A-2A District I-II tournament held Saturday, Feb. 20.
“We’re a fairly young team, but they all rose to the occasion,” CV head coach Carlos Martinez said. “They did well, and to end up winning a trophy and representing the school the way they did, I’m proud of them. We didn’t have a ton of experience, but they’ve worked hard.”
Grangeville’s Sebastian Darwish won the district title at 182 and Kadance Beck took the district title at 106 for Highland, as co-op teams break with wrestlers to represent their individual schools at the district and state tournaments.
Prairie’s Holli Schumacher (113) placed second as the only one representing the Pirates, and two Kamiah wrestlers took second in their respective weights: Colton Ocain (145) and Porter Whipple (195).
Three others reached the district title round and placed second for CV: Landon Olsen (120), Keegan Robeson (126) and Bass Myers (182). Anthony Carter (160) took third.
That put the Rams ahead of all comers in the team scoring but host St. Maries, which topped the tournament with 189 team points.
At 126, the first place bout was Rams-only. Having pinned Jesse Mattox of St. Maries, Fabbi pinned Robeson, who had pinned Potlatch’s Joshua McPherson.
“[Fabbi] just needs to wrestle smart at state,” Martinez said. “What I mean by smart is good fundamentals and staying in position, not looking at seedings or records, just going out and wrestling to the best of his ability. He has all the tools — and he’s going to be fine. It’s fairly rare for Keegan to get the upper hand when they wrestle in practice, but the way he has been wrestling of late, he can surprise people.”
Cross reached 138 final by pinning Ethan Kolar of St. Maries, then pinned Sam Martin, also of St. Maries.
“He had a tough, tough match to get there, and then he had to wrestle last year’s third place finisher,” Martinez said of Cross. “They wrestled four times prior to district and they each won twice. That district match, Daring put on a show. He led that match from start to finish and finally pinned him in the third round. He did a phenomenal job. He also has to wrestle smart and stay focused, and he should have a good state tournament as well.”
Goodwin advanced in the 220 bracket by pinning Grangeville’s Seth Blick and Orofino’s Caleb Johnson, then pinned St. Maries’ Adam Rouse in the final.
“Isaac was the No. 4 or No. 5 seed going in, and he knocked off the No. 1 seed in his second match,” Martinez said. “Then he beat the No. 2 to win the tournament. He had wrestled both those guys multiple times this season, and he had never beat either one. He has gained a lot of confidence. He played basketball last year and converted to wrestling this year, so he has been gaining the knowledge and skills necessary to win those matches. He just looked at them and knew he belonged there against them, and that he could do that — and that’s what we’ve been working on.”
Darwish met Myers in the 182 final, and the Bulldog prevailed by way of pin at 2:45. Myers made the final by way of pinning Alex Lambson of St. Maries.
Grangeville’s Adam Sabota (285) finished second, pinning St. Maries’ Les Preyer in the semifinal and pinned by St. Maries’ Delbert Lambson in the final.
Four other Bulldogs placed third: Gaven Gibleau (132), Mason Frei (152), Ryan Cuthbert (170) and Levi Stowell (195)
No one opposed Beck at 106.
Schumacher had one match: the 113 final against St. Maries’ Brock Anderson, who won by pin.
For Kamiah, Ocain’s only match was against Brayden Turcott of Orofino, who won by fall in the final. Whipple pinned Stowell in the semifinal and was pinned by Kyle Sibert of St. Maries in the final. Conner Weddle took on Cuthbert in the third place match, and Cuthbert held on to third with a 9-2 decision. Even so, Weddle ended up qualifying for the season finale by way of an at-large bid.
Top-three district placers plus one more top seed qualified for the state wrestling tournament, which will be held Feb. 27 at the Idaho Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.