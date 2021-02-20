ST. MARIES — On the strength of individual district titles won by Anthony Fabbi (126), Daring Cross (138) and Isaac Goodwin (220), Clearwater Valley topped the 1A teams at the combined 1A-2A District I-II tournament held Saturday, Feb. 20.
Grangeville's Sebastian Darwish won the district title at 182 and Kadance Beck took the district title at 106 for Highland, as co-op teams break with wrestlers to represent their individual schools at the district and state tournaments.
Prairie's Holli Schumacher (113) placed second as the only one representing the Pirates, and two Kamiah wrestlers took second in their respective weights: Colton Ocain (145) and Porter Whipple (195).
Three others reached the district title round and placed second for CV: Landon Olsen (120), Keegan Robeson (126) and Bass Myers (182). Anthony Carter (160) took third.
That put the Rams ahead of all comers in the team scoring but host St. Maries, which topped the tournament with 189 team points.
At 126, the first place bout was Rams-only. Having pinned Jesse Mattox of St. Maries, Fabbi pinned Robeson, who had pinned Potlatch's Joshua McPherson.
Cross reached 138 final by pinning Ethan Kolar of St. Maries, then pinned Sam Martin, also of St. Maries.
Goodwin advanced in the 220 bracket by pinning Grangeville's Seth Blick and Orofino's Caleb Johnson, then pinned St. Maries' Adam Rouse in the final.
Darwish met Myers in the 182 final, and the Bulldog prevailed by way of pin at 2:45. Myers made the final by way of pinning Alex Lambson of St. Maries.
Adam Sabota (285) finished second, pinning St. Maries' Les Preyer in the semifinal and pinned by St. Maries' Delbert Lambson in the final.
Four other Bulldogs placed third: Gaven Gibleau (132), Mason Frei (152), Ryan Cuthbert (170) and Levi Stowell (195)
No one opposed Beck at 106.
Schumacher had one match: the 113 final against St. Maries' Brock Anderson, who won by pin.
For Kamiah, Ocain's only match was against Brayden Turcott of Orofino, who by fall in the final. Whipple pinned Stowell in the semifinal and was pinned by Kyle Sibert of St. Maries in the final. Conner Weddle took on Cuthbert in the third place match, and Cuthbert held on to third with a 9-2 decision.
Top-three placers plus one more top seed are qualified for the state wrestling tournament, which will be held Feb. 27 at the Idaho Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.