Clearwater Valley Rams (CVHS) logo

POTLATCH — The Clearwater Valley girls moved to 3-0 and overpowered Potlatch 49-43 for their first league win of the season last Friday night, Nov. 19. Shada Edwards scored 22 and Tobie Yocum booked a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Earlier in the week, CV beat Timberline 68-6.

Next, Clearwater Valley visits Salmon River on Nov. 27.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments