POTLATCH — The Clearwater Valley girls moved to 3-0 and overpowered Potlatch 49-43 for their first league win of the season last Friday night, Nov. 19. Shada Edwards scored 22 and Tobie Yocum booked a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Earlier in the week, CV beat Timberline 68-6.
Next, Clearwater Valley visits Salmon River on Nov. 27.
