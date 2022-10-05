KOOSKIA — Repositioning standout athlete Louie Fabbi, the Clearwater Valley football boys dispatched Genesee 62-22 last Friday night, Sept. 30, with early touchdown runs by Carson Schilling and Anthony Carter keeping the score tight amid the Bulldogs’ strong start, and with two by Bass Myers late in the game making it a blowout.

In between, Fabbi snapped off touchdown catches of 15 and 65 yards and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. He also added 35 rushing yards, and totaled 205 in all.

