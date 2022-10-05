KOOSKIA — Repositioning standout athlete Louie Fabbi, the Clearwater Valley football boys dispatched Genesee 62-22 last Friday night, Sept. 30, with early touchdown runs by Carson Schilling and Anthony Carter keeping the score tight amid the Bulldogs’ strong start, and with two by Bass Myers late in the game making it a blowout.
In between, Fabbi snapped off touchdown catches of 15 and 65 yards and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. He also added 35 rushing yards, and totaled 205 in all.
“He is a receiver-running back-kick returner now, along with playing defensive back,” Rams head coach Allen Hutchens said. “He locked down Genesee’s top receiver all night. It’s a move to get him out in space with his athletic ability, and Louie flourished. He dominated in his new role, and will be a match-up problem for teams.”
The most outstanding of his plays was breaking away from coverage to score the long passing touchdown.
“With him, Bass Myers, Anthony Carter and Tiago Pickering all able to play multiple positions, that’s a lot for opposing defenses to cover,” Hutchens said.
Next up, Clearwater Valley (4-2, 3-1 Whitepine League) visits Potlatch on Thursday night, Oct. 6, for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Loggers will be “physical and ready to play,” Hutchens said.
